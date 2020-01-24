Dow drops over 250 points after 2nd case of Wuhan virus in the states is confirmed
Friday, 24 January 2020 () · *The Dow plunged after news broke that a second case of coronavirus was confirmed in the US.*
· *A Chicago woman was diagnosed with the illness, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.*
· *Airline and hotel stocks also fell on the news.*
