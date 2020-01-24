Global  

Dow drops over 250 points after 2nd case of Wuhan virus in the states is confirmed

Business Insider Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Dow drops over 250 points after 2nd case of Wuhan virus in the states is confirmed· *The Dow plunged after news broke that a second case of coronavirus was confirmed in the US.*
· *A Chicago woman was diagnosed with the illness, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.*
· *Airline and hotel stocks also fell on the news.*
The Dow Jones Industrial Average...

The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
News video: 20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak 01:03

 20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The government of China has suspended travel in and out of three cities, including Wuhan. According to 'USA Today,' at least 17 people have died due to the virus. More than 500 have been infected. The virus is thought to have been...

Coronavirus: First case of deadly Chinese virus in US, report says

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to announce the first case of Wuhan coronavirus has been reported in the United States, CNN has...
Independent

The Wuhan coronavirus is the latest front for medical misinformation. How will China handle it?

Coronavirus and misinformation. The Wuhan Coronavirus has infected more than 800 people, mostly in and around Wuhan, China, and killed at least 26. (This...
NiemanLab

