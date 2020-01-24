Global  

Davos 2020: US President Donald Trump back in the spotlight

France 24 Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
A look at how US President Donald Trump was received in Davos. Also, Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer weighs into the private sector's commitments to fight climate change. Business Editor Stephen Carroll wraps up this year's edition of the World Economic Forum.
News video: Trump arrives for Davos Economic Forum

 U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday (January 21) for the 50th World Economic Forum.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to deliver Democratic response to President Trump's SOTU [Video]Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to deliver Democratic response to President Trump's SOTU

Trump's Impeachment Trial Viewership Falls 19 Percent Second Day [Video]Trump's Impeachment Trial Viewership Falls 19 Percent Second Day

During the second day of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, about 8.9 million TV viewers watched. The viewership dropped from the roughly 11 million viewers who watched on the first day...

Trump, EU commission chief discuss 'trade deal' in Davos

Trump, EU commission chief discuss 'trade deal' in DavosDavos, Switzerland (AFP) Jan 21, 2020 US President Donald Trump and new EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that they are working...
Energy Daily

Bhuvan Bam: Being invited to the World Economic Forum 2020 is an honour

Comedian and YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam will participate at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting 2020. The forum will be held in Davos, Switzerland,...
Mid-Day

shireemccarver

Shiree McCarver The latest: "The annual World Economic Forum wrapped up its second day in Davos on Wednesday, where a punchy US Pre… https://t.co/ZkVhxOtcvC 7 minutes ago

D62Darya

Darya RT @lbergkamp: "The US President Donald Trump was the clear winner at the World Economic Forum at Davos, despite the best efforts of climat… 13 minutes ago

dbgrinberg

David B. Grinberg RT @insideclimate: The World Economic Forum in Davos was just the latest event where President Trump has been forced to address climate cha… 21 minutes ago

shawn_263

Umfana Futhi RT @povonewstv: South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe tells US President Donald Trump 'Africa loves you' at the World Economic Forum in… 32 minutes ago

TerryABonnett

Terry A Bonnett RT @mamendoza480: Left-wing billionaire George Soros on Thursday reportedly warned that the 2020 election will determine the “fate of the w… 33 minutes ago

kukuland4

kukuland RT @CitizensFedUp: Pay attention...!! President Donald Trump said he’s considering making changes to social safety net programs like Socia… 40 minutes ago

LuisMaceoCastr1

Luis Maceo Castro RT @cubavence2019: President Donald #Trump this week addressed the World Economic Forum (WEF) in #Davos, Switzerland, exaggerating the succ… 44 minutes ago

cubavence2019

JUANA CARRASCO President Donald #Trump this week addressed the World Economic Forum (WEF) in #Davos, Switzerland, exaggerating the… https://t.co/FXrS9AgLQs 49 minutes ago

