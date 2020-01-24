Global  

Activision Blizzard teams with Google to stream esports on YouTube

Friday, 24 January 2020
Activision Blizzard Inc. has formed a multi-year strategic partnership with Google to stream live esports broadcasts, including Overwatch League and Call of Duty League, exclusively on YouTube. Under the deal, Google Cloud will serve as the preferred provider for Activision Blizzard's game hosting infrastructure and YouTube as its exclusive esports streaming partner worldwide, excluding China. Santa Monica, California-based Activision Blizzard (Nasdaq: ATVI) previously had a deal with Twitch to…
Recent related news from verified sources

YouTube will stream Blizzard's CoD and Overwatch leagues in 2020

Activision Blizzard's next big esports bet, Call of Duty League, gets underway today. While the company worked with Twitch in the past on Overwatch League,...
engadget Also reported by •The Verge

YouTube just scored a major victory in its battle with Amazon's Twitch for esports supremacy, thanks to the company behind 'Call of Duty'

YouTube just scored a major victory in its battle with Amazon's Twitch for esports supremacy, thanks to the company behind 'Call of Duty'· *Google and Activision Blizzard just announced a new multi-year partnership that will make Activision's popular esports broadcasts exclusive to YouTube.* ·...
Business Insider Also reported by •The Verge

