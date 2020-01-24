Activision Blizzard teams with Google to stream esports on YouTube
Friday, 24 January 2020 () Activision Blizzard Inc. has formed a multi-year strategic partnership with Google to stream live esports broadcasts, including Overwatch League and Call of Duty League, exclusively on YouTube. Under the deal, Google Cloud will serve as the preferred provider for Activision Blizzard's game hosting infrastructure and YouTube as its exclusive esports streaming partner worldwide, excluding China. Santa Monica, California-based Activision Blizzard (Nasdaq: ATVI) previously had a deal with Twitch to…
