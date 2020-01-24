Vivo grabs 2nd spot in India smartphone market for 1st time
Friday, 24 January 2020 () New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker Vivo created history by grabbing the second spot in the Indian smartphone market for the first time in the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2019.
