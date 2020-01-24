Global  

Vivo grabs 2nd spot in India smartphone market for 1st time

Sify Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker Vivo created history by grabbing the second spot in the Indian smartphone market for the first time in the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2019.
Recent related news from verified sources

India is now a larger smartphone market than the US

China eclipsed the US as the largest smartphone market on Earth years ago, but now Americans can't even claim second place. Counterpoint Research estimates that...
engadget

NSE promoted PXIL develops real time power market with PRATYAY

New Delhi, Jan. Jan 20 (IANS) Power Exchange India Ltd (PXIL) has upgraded its trading platform, enabling creation of real-time power market (RTM) from Monday....
Sify

