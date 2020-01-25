Global  

Sonata Software net up 18% in Q3

Sify Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Leading IT services and technology solutions firm Sonata Software on Friday reported Rs 76 crore consolidated net profit for the third quarter of 2019-20, registering 18 per cent annual growth from Rs 64 crore in the same period last year
