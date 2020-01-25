Global  

Embassy Group celebrates the spirit of patriotism with a special tribute on Republic Day

Saturday, 25 January 2020
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): On the landmark occasion of the 71st Republic Day, Embassy Group celebrated the spirit of patriotism by lighting two of its iconic properties with the Indian flag, igniting pride and patriotism in every Indian.
