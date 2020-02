6 days ago < > Embed Credit: Newsflare - Published Foreign worker stranded in Wuhan walks around ghost town to fetch food 05:16 A Filipino migrant worker stuck in Wuhan, China, walks around the deserted city as the country's government tries to contain the coronavirus. In the video on January 26, Jay Max is seen walking around his neighbourhood in Hubei province, making his way to the market to get food and water. He...