Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

U.S. Treasury chief Mnuchin says optimistic about U.S.-UK trade deal

Reuters India Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he was optimistic about the chances of a trade deal between the United States and Britain this year, adding that he met Britain's finance minister on Saturday to discuss it.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. Treasury Secretary optimistic on trade deal with UK

U.S. Treasury Secretary optimistic on trade deal with UK 01:10

 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday he was optimistic about the chances of a trade deal between the United States and Britain this year, adding that he earlier met Britain's finance minister to discuss it.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

EU trade chief says US-China trade deal is political stunt [Video]EU trade chief says US-China trade deal is political stunt

EU trade chief says US-China trade deal is political stunt

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:57Published

Markets fret ahead of trade deal signing [Video]Markets fret ahead of trade deal signing

World stocks eased off record highs on Wednesday and U.S. and German bond yields slipped as euphoria over a Sino-U.S. trade deal was depleted by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying tariffs on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WSJ: Mnuchin Says Phase 2 Trade Deal May Not Remove All Tariffs

The Phase 2 trade deal with China would not necessarily be a "big bang" that removes all existing tariffs, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the Wall...
Newsmax

U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin expects next China trade talks in 'near future'

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday that he expects to begin negotiations with China on a so-called Phase 2 trade deal soon, with Washington...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.