U.S. Treasury chief Mnuchin says optimistic about U.S.-UK trade deal

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he was optimistic about the chances of a trade deal between the United States and Britain this year, adding that he met Britain's finance minister on Saturday to discuss it.

