Democrats wrap up case against Donald Trump

Saturday, 25 January 2020
Give America a fair trial: Adam Schiff
News video: Case against Trump 'undeniable': Gillibrand

Case against Trump 'undeniable': Gillibrand 01:33

 U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on Friday told her Senate colleagues before Trump's impeachment trial resumed: "Don't bury your head in the sand and then complain it's dark."

President Trump's Attorneys To Begin Making Their Case At His Senate Impeachment Trial [Video]President Trump's Attorneys To Begin Making Their Case At His Senate Impeachment Trial

It comes after House Democrats wrapped up three days of opening arguments against the president Friday night. Natalie Brand reports.

Duration: 01:50

Democrats Finish Opening Arguments, Trump's Lawyers Start Saturday [Video]Democrats Finish Opening Arguments, Trump's Lawyers Start Saturday

House impeachment managers finished their opening arguments in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Friday with an impassioned plea for a fair trial. Mr. Trump's lawyers will start their..

Duration: 04:32


'Believes he’s above the law': Democrats make case in Donald Trump impeachment trial

The US Democrats are making a case against Donald Trump in a historic impeachment trial.
SBS

Democrats set to resume their impeachment case against Donald Trump

Democrats are set to press forward with their case at U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Thursday, but his fellow Republicans have shown no...
CBC.ca

One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.