Boeing 777X jetliner successfully completes maiden flight

Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Boeing Co on Saturday successfully completed the maiden flight of the world's largest twin-engined jetliner, the 777X. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

7 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Rumble - Published Boeing’s 777X takes off on first flight 01:11 Boeing began the maiden flight on Saturday of the world's largest twin-engined jetliner as the embattled planemaker steps up competition with European rival Airbus in a respite from a crisis over its smaller 737 MAX. Jillian Kitchener has more.