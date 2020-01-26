Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Electric vehicle maker Rivian: expect prices lower than previously announced

Reuters Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Electric vehicle startup Rivian on Saturday displayed its pickup truck and SUV at an event in San Francisco's Bay Area and said that when their prices are unveiled soon they will be lower than has been previously announced.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Electric vehicle startup Rivian scores $1.3 bln investment [Video]Electric vehicle startup Rivian scores $1.3 bln investment

Electric pickup maker Rivian - the so-called Tesla of trucks - said on Monday that it raised $1.3 billion in new funding, the startup&apos;s fourth major investment round this year. Chris Dignam..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11Published

NIO Lays Off 141 Employees in Silicon Valley [Video]NIO Lays Off 141 Employees in Silicon Valley

The Chinese vehicle maker NIO laid off another 141 employees from its headquarters in San Jose making this the third round of cuts this year.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rivian promises lower prices for EV truck and SUV

Electric vehicle startup Rivian displayed its pickup truck and SUV at an event, for customers who had preordered the truck, in San Francisco at the weekend and...
Just-Auto

Tesla value tops $100bn setting Elon Musk up for US$346mln pay day

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has seen its valuation top $100bn meaning the electric vehicle maker's chief executive Elon Musk is in line for a US$346mln pay...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.