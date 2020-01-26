Electric vehicle maker Rivian: expect prices lower than previously announced

Electric vehicle startup Rivian on Saturday displayed its pickup truck and SUV at an event in San Francisco's Bay Area and said that when their prices are unveiled soon they will be lower than has been previously announced.



Recent related videos from verified sources Electric vehicle startup Rivian scores $1.3 bln investment Electric pickup maker Rivian - the so-called Tesla of trucks - said on Monday that it raised $1.3 billion in new funding, the startup's fourth major investment round this year. Chris Dignam.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:11Published on December 24, 2019 NIO Lays Off 141 Employees in Silicon Valley The Chinese vehicle maker NIO laid off another 141 employees from its headquarters in San Jose making this the third round of cuts this year. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:19Published on December 11, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Rivian promises lower prices for EV truck and SUV Electric vehicle startup Rivian displayed its pickup truck and SUV at an event, for customers who had preordered the truck, in San Francisco at the weekend and...

Just-Auto



Tesla value tops $100bn setting Elon Musk up for US$346mln pay day Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has seen its valuation top $100bn meaning the electric vehicle maker's chief executive Elon Musk is in line for a US$346mln pay...

Proactive Investors



