U.S. will not lift sanctions to negotiate with Iran - Trump

Reuters India Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
The United States will not lift sanctions on Iran in order to negotiate, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted late on Saturday, seemingly in response to a Der Spiegel interview with Iran's foreign minister.
Iran's Zarif hits back after Trump's 'No thanks' Twitter post

President says US will not lift sanctions to negotiate with Iran after Zarif reiterates such demand before any talks.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •Eurasia Review

US imposes sanctions on Iran's IRGC general

Washington D. C. [United States], Jan 19 (Xinhua/ANI): The US State Department on Saturday said that it had imposed sanctions on a brigadier general of Iran's...
Sify

