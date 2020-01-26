Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Godrej Group releases intriguing digital film 'The Little Things We Do' to commemorate India's 71st Republic Day

Sify Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Jan 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): The 122-year young Godrej Group has released an intriguing digital film titled '#thelittlethingswedo' to commemorate India's 71st Republic Day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Republic Day 2020: Who is Bolsonaro, India's chief guest for the parade? |OneIndia News

Republic Day 2020: Who is Bolsonaro, India's chief guest for the parade? |OneIndia News 01:38

 India's Republic Day chief guest Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is also known as Trump of the tropics. Why? Well, he too is an ultra nationalist, who assumed power in Brazil in 2019 on an anti-corruption and pro-gun agenda. His campaign slogan was Brazil before everything and God above all. He is...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Captain Tanya Shergill leads all-men marching contingent at Republic Day parade [Video]Watch: Captain Tanya Shergill leads all-men marching contingent at Republic Day parade

Captain Tanya Shergill led an all-men contingent at the parade in Rajpath. Shergill is a fourth generation officer with the Army’s Corps of Signals. She became the first woman parade adjutant for the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:07Published

ITBP Jawans celebrate 71st Republic Day at 17000 feet & minus 20 degrees at Ladakh |Oneindia News [Video]ITBP Jawans celebrate 71st Republic Day at 17000 feet & minus 20 degrees at Ladakh |Oneindia News

ITBP JAWANS CELEBRATE REPUBLIC DAY IN LADAKH, ITBP JAWANS CELEBRATE REPUBLIC DAY AT 17, 000 FEET , INDIA CELEBRATES 71st REPUBLIC DAY. ITBP JAWANS CELEBRATE REPUBLIC DAY AT MINUS 20 DEGREES

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Embassy Group Celebrates the Spirit of Patriotism with a Special Tribute on Republic Day

Embassy Group Celebrates the Spirit of Patriotism with a Special Tribute on Republic DayBENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #71stRepublicDay--Embassy Group celebrates the spirit of patriotism with a special tribute on Republic Day
Business Wire

Republic Day 2020: Varun Dhawan talks all things India, says country is 'symbolic of warmth, kindness and love'

"Even now, I get up early on the Republic Day and watch the parade just as excitedly. That's like a ritual in our house," Varun Dhawan said.
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Godrej Group releases intriguing digital film 'The Little Things We Do' to commemorate India's 71st Republic Day https://t.co/Uwm49F3SZB 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.