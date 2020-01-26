Global  

Markets expect relaxation on long-term capital gains tax

Sify Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Similar to expectations ahead of the Union Budget, Dalal Street has its eyes on a possible relaxation in taxes such as long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) and Dividend distribution tax (DDT) on February 1.
