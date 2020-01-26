Sussex Royal garners 11.1 mn Instagram followers

London, Jan 26 (IANS) The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hit 11.1 million followers on Instagram with their account 'Sussex Royal', overtaking the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge just a few days after they broke even with the couple at 11 million followers, according to a media report.



