'Bad Boys for Life' wins the box office for a second-straight weekend (SNE)
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () · "Bad Boys for Life" won the domestic box office for a second-straight weekend, bringing in $34 million.
· Its domestic box office total is over $100 million.
· Universal's Oscar frontrunner "1917" came in second place with $15.8 million.
· That movie has also crossed the $100 million milestone at the domestic box...
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — “Boys” trumped “Gentlemen” in movie theaters over the weekend as Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s “Bad Boys for Life”... Seattle Times Also reported by •The Wrap •AceShowbiz •Newsday •The Verge
