'Bad Boys for Life' wins the box office for a second-straight weekend (SNE)

Business Insider Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
'Bad Boys for Life' wins the box office for a second-straight weekend (SNE)· "Bad Boys for Life" won the domestic box office for a second-straight weekend, bringing in $34 million.
· Its domestic box office total is over $100 million.
· Universal's Oscar frontrunner "1917" came in second place with $15.8 million.
· That movie has also crossed the $100 million milestone at the domestic box...
News video: Now Screening: 'Bad Boys For Life,' 'Dolittle' & 'Troop Zero' | THR News

Now Screening: 'Bad Boys For Life,' 'Dolittle' & 'Troop Zero' | THR News 01:40

 Here's your breakdown of what to watch this weekend in THR's Now Screening.

'Captain Marvel' In the Works, Katey Sagal to Star in 'Erin Brockovich' Drama | THR News [Video]'Captain Marvel' In the Works, Katey Sagal to Star in 'Erin Brockovich' Drama | THR News

'Captain Marvel' is getting a sequel., 'The Gentlemen' will face off against 'Bad Boys' at the box office and ABC's 'Erin Brockovich' drama has found its star. Here are the top stories for Thursday,..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 03:01Published

'Bad Boys 3' Set to Stay Strong at Box Office Against 'Gentlemen' | THR News [Video]'Bad Boys 3' Set to Stay Strong at Box Office Against 'Gentlemen' | THR News

'Bad Boys 3' Set to Stay Strong at Box Office Against 'Gentlemen' | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘The Gentlemen’ Won’t Dethrone ‘Bad Boys for Life’ at Box Office – But It Doesn’t Need To

‘The Gentlemen’ Won’t Dethrone ‘Bad Boys for Life’ at Box Office – But It Doesn’t Need ToSTX’s “The Gentlemen” and Universal’s “The Turning” will hit theaters this weekend, but neither are expected to knock “Bad Boys for Life” off the...
The Wrap

‘Bad Boys,’ ‘1917’ best ‘The Gentleman’ at box office

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — “Boys” trumped “Gentlemen” in movie theaters over the weekend as Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s “Bad Boys for Life”...
Seattle Times Also reported by •The WrapAceShowbizNewsdayThe Verge

Tweets about this

RAChampion

Richard Champion Money Matters: 'Bad Boys for Life' wins the box office for a second-straight weekend (SNE) https://t.co/3u2QooyWjk 57 seconds ago

sliders007

Captain Anthony @TheRock @karengillan Bad Boys for Life Wins Its Second Weekend at the Box Office with $34 Million 1 Bad Boys for… https://t.co/U5hKJ46ICL 9 minutes ago

sliders007

Captain Anthony Bad Boys for Life Wins Its Second Weekend at the Box Office with $34 Million 1 Bad Boys for Life 2 1917 3 Dolittle… https://t.co/Cmyq4Ql1ot 10 minutes ago

MediaSimp

Media Simplicity 'Bad Boys for Life' wins the box office for a second-straight weekend (SNE) https://t.co/9GF2qp06nS 42 minutes ago

movieweb

Movieweb 'Bad Boys for Life' Wins Its Second Weekend at the Box Office with $34 Million https://t.co/lJbIPLMRwR 51 minutes ago

CultureNthrills

Culture and Thrills RT @sarahwhit10: #BadBoysForLife wins the box office again. Proof that reboots/sequels can soar if they are done well. #1917 continues a… 1 hour ago

kamomogul

Black Child RT @businessinsider: 'Bad Boys for Life' wins the box office for a second-straight weekend https://t.co/V3uOEWCV4o 1 hour ago

sarahwhit10

Sarah Whitten #BadBoysForLife wins the box office again. Proof that reboots/sequels can soar if they are done well. #1917 conti… https://t.co/fA9QJOKPXT 2 hours ago

