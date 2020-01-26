Global  

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant among 5 dead in chopper crash: Reports

Khaleej Times Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
13-year-old daughter also reportedly among those killed
0
News video: Basketball Great Kobe Bryant Dead In Helicopter Crash

Basketball Great Kobe Bryant Dead In Helicopter Crash 00:35

 Former LA Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant has reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning. The Root reports Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in a private helicopter when it went down. Emergency personnel responded, but there were no survivors....

FILE: Global superstar Kobe Bryant dead at 41. Watch his touching farewell to Los Angeles fans in 2016 [Video]FILE: Global superstar Kobe Bryant dead at 41. Watch his touching farewell to Los Angeles fans in 2016

All-time great NBA superstar Kobe Bryant has died in a California helicopter crash, reports said Sunday (January 26). He was 41. Bryant was among at least four people traveling in his private..

Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant has died aged 41 [Video]Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant has died aged 41

Please don't use after 48-hours Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant has died aged 41, according to reports. The point guard died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning. He was widely..

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash reports US media

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash reports US mediaThe 41-year-old former LA Lakers star's private chopper reportedly crashed in Calabasas on Sunday
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and their four daughters The post Basketball legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash appeared first on Premium...
patinote

Patinote RT @MTVNEWS: Basketball legend Kobe Bryant is reportedly dead at age 41 after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Stay tuned for m… 2 seconds ago

Chaudhari_PD_

Pravin Chaudhari RT @goal: Rest in peace, Kobe Bryant ❤ A sporting legend who transcended basketball. https://t.co/w4ShCAuNSq 3 seconds ago

Capricorneito

yagichan-888 RT @AJENews: BREAKING: US basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles - https://t.co/LTqauafel0 https:… 3 seconds ago

mamasydd

⭐️Syd🌙 RT @VLEXXXGALINDO: you didnt have to be a basketball fanatic to know who Kobe Bryant was this man was bigger than basketball he was an icon… 3 seconds ago

_Slyofficial

Aiden Pierce• LFC 💀 RT @kmillzworldwide: WATCH THE VIDOE @kobebryant CRASH https://t.co/5aZfMU0NGx https://t.co/Hh1fmn6aEZ 4 seconds ago

miayraveeda

queen RT @CNN: “The Mamba mentality that he cemented ... that hard work ethic is something, it’s always been instilled within me, always instille… 4 seconds ago

cheesy1886

KebenLa(NeverGiveUp) 🙏💚 RT @nowthisnews: KOBE BRYANT REPORTEDLY DIES IN CRASH: Basketball legend Kobe Bryant reportedly died in a helicopter accident in California… 5 seconds ago

BoomerSooner_11

Absolation RT @ComplexSports: Kobe Bryant, basketball icon and Lakers legend, dead at 41. https://t.co/ttPd7aL4qN https://t.co/nFybUPmhqa 5 seconds ago

