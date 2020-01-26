Basketball legend Kobe Bryant among 5 dead in chopper crash: Reports

Patinote RT @MTVNEWS: Basketball legend Kobe Bryant is reportedly dead at age 41 after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Stay tuned for m… 2 seconds ago Pravin Chaudhari RT @goal: Rest in peace, Kobe Bryant ❤ A sporting legend who transcended basketball. https://t.co/w4ShCAuNSq 3 seconds ago yagichan-888 RT @AJENews: BREAKING: US basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles - https://t.co/LTqauafel0 https:… 3 seconds ago ⭐️Syd🌙 RT @VLEXXXGALINDO: you didnt have to be a basketball fanatic to know who Kobe Bryant was this man was bigger than basketball he was an icon… 3 seconds ago Aiden Pierce• LFC 💀 RT @kmillzworldwide: WATCH THE VIDOE @kobebryant CRASH https://t.co/5aZfMU0NGx https://t.co/Hh1fmn6aEZ 4 seconds ago queen RT @CNN: “The Mamba mentality that he cemented ... that hard work ethic is something, it’s always been instilled within me, always instille… 4 seconds ago KebenLa(NeverGiveUp) 🙏💚 RT @nowthisnews: KOBE BRYANT REPORTEDLY DIES IN CRASH: Basketball legend Kobe Bryant reportedly died in a helicopter accident in California… 5 seconds ago Absolation RT @ComplexSports: Kobe Bryant, basketball icon and Lakers legend, dead at 41. https://t.co/ttPd7aL4qN https://t.co/nFybUPmhqa 5 seconds ago