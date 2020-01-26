Global  

Boeing's 777X jetliner successfully completes maiden flight

Japan Today Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Boeing Co successfully staged the first flight of the world's largest twin-engined jetliner on Saturday in a respite from the crisis over its smallest model, the grounded 737…
News video: Boeing’s 777X takes off on first flight

Boeing’s 777X takes off on first flight 01:11

 Boeing began the maiden flight on Saturday of the world&apos;s largest twin-engined jetliner as the embattled planemaker steps up competition with European rival Airbus in a respite from a crisis over its smaller 737 MAX. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Boeing's 777X maiden test flight postponed due to weather

Boeing was forced to postpone the maiden flight of its 777X jetliner for the second day in a row because of heavy rain and gusty winds. As journalists from...
Boeing successfully completes 777X maiden flight

Boeing successfully completes 777X maiden flightBoeing successfully completed the first test flight of its much-anticipated 777X widebody jet, marking a rare bright spot for the embattled plane maker following...
