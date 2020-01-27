Kobe Bryant dies at 41: Philadelphia reacts to native son’s tragic death

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kobe Bryant's shocking death in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles Sunday led to an outpouring of anguish and disbelief in his hometown of Philadelphia. Bryant, 41, was among five killed when a Sikorsky S-76 went down near Calabasas, a city in Los Angeles County just west of the San Fernando Valley, according to officials, who said the FAA and NTSB are investigating. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also reportedly killed in the crash. Bryant, the son of former 76ers player Joe…


