Kobe Bryant dies at 41: Philadelphia reacts to native son’s tragic death
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Kobe Bryant’s shocking death in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles Sunday led to an outpouring of anguish and disbelief in his hometown of Philadelphia. Bryant, 41, was among five killed when a Sikorsky S-76 went down near Calabasas, a city in Los Angeles County just west of the San Fernando Valley, according to officials, who said the FAA and NTSB are investigating. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also reportedly killed in the crash. Bryant, the son of former 76ers player Joe…
Reaction from the basketball world and beyond on the death of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash on... azcentral.com Also reported by •Billboard.com •FOX Sports •Daily Star