Oil prices skid 2%, extending slide as China virus spreads

Reuters Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Oil prices slumped a further 2% to multi-month lows on Monday as the rising number of cases of the new China virus and city lockdowns deepened concerns about demand for crude, even as Saudi Arabia's energy minister sought to calm the market.
