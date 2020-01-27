Global  

Oil prices skid 2%, extending slide as China virus spreads

Reuters India Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Oil prices slumped a further 2% to multi-month lows on Monday as the rising number of cases of the new China virus and city lockdowns deepened concerns about demand for crude, even as Saudi Arabia's energy minister sought to calm the market.
Global Markets: Shares, oil slide as China virus fears intensify

US Treasury prices advanced, pushing down yields further, with the benchmark 10-year notes dropping to a 3-1/2-month trough of 1.627% in early Asian trade.
Oil steadies, but concern over spreading China virus weighs

Oil prices were steady on Friday, but on track for a fall of up to 5% for the week on growing concern that fuel demand will weaken as the spread of a respiratory...
