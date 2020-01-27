Oil prices skid 2%, extending slide as China virus spreads
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Oil prices slumped a further 2% to multi-month lows on Monday as the rising number of cases of the new China virus and city lockdowns deepened concerns about demand for crude, even as Saudi Arabia's energy minister sought to calm the market.
US Treasury prices advanced, pushing down yields further, with the benchmark 10-year notes dropping to a 3-1/2-month trough of 1.627% in early Asian trade. Zee News Also reported by •Reuters •Reuters India