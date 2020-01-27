Govt to sell 100% stake in Air India; issues bid document

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

The government on Monday issued the preliminary information memorandum for 100 per cent stake sale in national carrier Air India. As part of the strategic disinvestment, Air India would also sell 100 per cent stake in low cost airline Air India Express and 50 per cent shareholding in joint venture AISATS, as per the bid document issued on Monday. 👓 View full article

