Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Govt to sell 100% stake in Air India; issues bid document

IndiaTimes Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The government on Monday issued the preliminary information memorandum for 100 per cent stake sale in national carrier Air India. As part of the strategic disinvestment, Air India would also sell 100 per cent stake in low cost airline Air India Express and 50 per cent shareholding in joint venture AISATS, as per the bid document issued on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Rise in greenhouse gas emissions linked to China, India: Study

Rise in greenhouse gas emissions linked to China, India: Study 01:32

 CHINA / INDIA — New research from the University of Bristol has found that atmospheric levels of hydrofluorocarbon gas, or HFC-23, have continued to rise despite China and India saying they had stopped emissions. Scientists involved with the study said they expected to find a roughly 90 percent...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Change in Air India's ownership will be positive Commercial Director [Video]Change in Air India's ownership will be positive Commercial Director

Change in Air India's ownership will be positive Commercial Director

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:02Published

5 steps for clean air in India | Arunabha Ghosh [Video]5 steps for clean air in India | Arunabha Ghosh

India's big cities have some of the worst air quality in the world. How can we fix this public health crisis? In an actionable talk, social entrepreneur Arunabha Ghosh lays out a five-step plan to put..

Credit: TED     Duration: 09:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

100% stake in Air India on sale, govt issues bid document

The government has set March 17 as the deadline for submitting the expression of interest.
Khaleej Times

India calls for bids as it seeks to sell entire stake in Air India

India said on Monday it plans to sell its entire stake in Air India, in a revised push to sell its national carrier after an initial attempt to sell a majority...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

fredhamilton

Fred Hamilton RT @ASg1956: Air India disinvestment process restarts today https://t.co/4b0RSr5f8R Shame On This #MoShGovt Which Can't Safeguard Our Gov… 1 minute ago

neonlife1993

Harshvardhan Trivedi 🇮🇳 RT @DeshGujarat: Govt announces sale of 100% stake in debt-laden Air India. Preliminary bid document with deadline for submitting expressio… 5 minutes ago

NewNonentities

Arjun RT @Samar_Anarya: Modi govt invites bids for selling entire stake in Air India. Remember someone who promised “Main desh nahi bikne dunga”?… 6 minutes ago

satish_jnu

Satish Chandra Yadav BJP Govt. Calls Bid to Sell Out 100% Stake in Air India! Public Infrastructure Being Sold Out to Benefit Crony Corp… https://t.co/PuUWAxfMeb 12 minutes ago

Nh1News

Nh1 News Govt to sell 100 pc stake in Air India; issues bid document Read more at: https://t.co/9BF8kn5gNG Copyright © The… https://t.co/fBU76zCRA8 16 minutes ago

mylucky137276

My Lucky Govt announces plan to sell entire stake in Air India, sets terms for sale #AirIndia @airindiain https://t.co/edRU28P760 16 minutes ago

vela1602

Vela Govt’s decision to sell 100% stake in Air India is unwarranted. Shd explore other viable options. Take stringent me… https://t.co/0K7527X2z3 18 minutes ago

etvtelangana

ETVTelangana Govt Invites Bids to Sell 100% Stake | in Air India | Announces Terms of... https://t.co/uoxGUjKJp0 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.