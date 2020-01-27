Trae Young: 'I'll continue to play the rest of my career for Kobe'
Monday, 27 January 2020 () The death of Kobe Bryant sent shockwaves around the world. The Atlanta Hawks were deeply saddened by the devastating loss of the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar, finding out the tragic news during a team meeting ahead of Sunday’s game against Washington. It was an emotional night for every player, especially Trae Young who had developed both a professional and personal relationship with Bryant. Young briefly wore a No. 8 jersey in honor of Bryant before scoring 45 points in a 152-133 win…
