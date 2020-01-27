You could see the 49ers in the Super Bowl — all you need is $7,000 and a way to get there

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The good news: It's easy to score tickets to see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. The bad news: It could set you back more than $7,000 — and that's not even counting the cost of airfare. On Location Experiences, the official hospitality partner of the National Football League, said sales of hotel-ticket packages for the Feb. 2 game are brisk — though it wouldn't provide specific figures — but the air travel component of the 49ers fan packages were… 👓 View full article

