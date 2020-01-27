Global  

You could see the 49ers in the Super Bowl — all you need is $7,000 and a way to get there

bizjournals Monday, 27 January 2020
The good news: It's easy to score tickets to see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. The bad news: It could set you back more than $7,000 — and that's not even counting the cost of airfare. On Location Experiences, the official hospitality partner of the National Football League, said sales of hotel-ticket packages for the Feb. 2 game are brisk — though it wouldn't provide specific figures — but the air travel component of the 49ers fan packages were…
News video: The Super Bowl History of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers

The Super Bowl History of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers 01:22

 The Super Bowl History of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers On Feb. 2, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in Miami, Florida, for Super Bowl LIV. For the Chiefs, it will be their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years. They last faced off against the...

