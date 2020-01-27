Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

India plans sale of debt-laden national carrier Air India

SeattlePI.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — India said Monday it plans to sell its entire stake in the national carrier Air India to shore up falling revenues and privatize the airline, after an initial attempt last year failed to attract a single bidder.

The government issued a document on Monday inviting initial expressions of interest in the airline, which has accumulated huge losses in the past decade.

The document set March 17 as the deadline for submissions and said the bidders would have to absorb a 232 billion rupees ($3.26 billion) of the airline's 580 billion rupee ($8 billion) debt burden.

The plan to privatize Air India, which operates both domestic and international routes, is an effort to revive the airline.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is moving to privatize various state-owned enterprises to help repair government finances and give the economy a boost. Growth slowed to a 4.5% annual pace in the July-September quarter, its slowest rate since mid-2018.

Modi's government has high hopes that foreign investors will participate in the Air India bidding. It wants to raise 1.05 trillion rupees ($14.6 billion) through the sale of public assets by March 2020.

Air India carried 18.36 million domestic passengers in 2019 and has suffered from overly bureaucratic management and political interference as privately-owned low-cost airlines have gained market share. It has been incurring losses since its 2007 merger with another state-owned domestic carrier, Indian Airlines.

The new owner will be taking on a fleet of 121 Air India aircraft and 25 planes in the Air India Express fleet.

The news agency Press Trust of India reported that various Air India employee unions will meet on Monday to discuss the proposed privatization plan.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund downgraded its...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rise in greenhouse gas emissions linked to China, India: Study [Video]Rise in greenhouse gas emissions linked to China, India: Study

CHINA / INDIA — New research from the University of Bristol has found that atmospheric levels of hydrofluorocarbon gas, or HFC-23, have continued to rise despite China and India saying they had..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:32Published

Change in Air India's ownership will be positive Commercial Director [Video]Change in Air India's ownership will be positive Commercial Director

Change in Air India's ownership will be positive Commercial Director

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

India plans sale of debt-laden national carrier Air India

NEW DELHI (AP) — India said Monday it plans to sell its entire stake in the national carrier Air India to shore up falling revenues and privatize the airline,...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters IndiaBBC NewsSify

Air India forms committee for its employees before divestment

National carrier Air India on Monday formed a committee to look after the employee's matter. Moreover, the government has decided to divest the airline.
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NEWS1130

NEWS 1130 India plans sale of debt-laden national carrier Air India https://t.co/Tb9JAWTTAe 9 minutes ago

ZaqsPolitics

ZAQS Politics News India plans sale of debt-laden national carrier Air India https://t.co/PaDqRQBrsf 26 minutes ago

SeattleNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times-Business: India plans sale of debt-laden national carrier Air India. More #Seattle #news - https://t.co/ph2mVcgVf1 33 minutes ago

gulftoday

Gulf Today India plans sale of debt-laden national carrier Air India #AirIndia #India https://t.co/ds81KrBhyy 38 minutes ago

MarketBeatNews

MarketBeat https://t.co/aM7fQKg6N6 India plans sale of debt-laden national carrier Air India $EXPR #EXPR #Airlines… https://t.co/wO4Q2rVvoS 54 minutes ago

RatingsNetwork

MarketBeat India plans sale of debt-laden national carrier Air India $EXPR #EXPR #Airlines #Transportationandshipping… https://t.co/ox4VdCdwox 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.