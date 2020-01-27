Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

PM to address global potato conclave in Gujarat on Tuesday

Sify Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
New Delhi, 27 Jan (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 3rd Global Potato Conclave at Gandhinagar, Gujarat through video conferencing on Tuesday. The three-day mega conference begins on January 28 and ends on January 30.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shekar66

Raja Shekar Thammali PM Modi to address Global Potato Conclave on Jan 28 via video conference https://t.co/qD2G4jxw2n https://t.co/dncOdTtAQA 22 minutes ago

CantstopulovinM

आकाश Jain 🕉️🚩🇮🇳 RT @DDNewslive: WATCH: PM @narendramodi's address at the 3rd Global Potato Conclave https://t.co/RgJBcnQZeJ 23 minutes ago

btripathybjp

Balaram Tripathy PM Modi to address Global Potato Conclave on Jan 28 via video conference https://t.co/v5jW0mHpoE https://t.co/ZiMySaPO9N 26 minutes ago

DDNewslive

DD News WATCH: PM @narendramodi's address at the 3rd Global Potato Conclave https://t.co/RgJBcnQZeJ 27 minutes ago

dinesh_chawla

DINESH CHAWLA PM @narendramodi addressed Global Potato Conclave on Jan 28 via video conference, Today. https://t.co/eLNyVIAq9y https://t.co/fTnoiYEmAi 29 minutes ago

vinodjoshi1947

# Main bhi Chowkidar vinod joshi RT @DrHarish_Joshi: PM to Address the 3rd Global Potato Conclave, Gandhinagar, Gujarat on 28th of January 2020 https://t.co/U9JkNk65at http… 31 minutes ago

InfoMehsanaGoG

Info Mehsana GoG RT @PBNS_India: Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the 3rd Global Potato Conclave in Gandhinagar, Gujarat through remote video confe… 52 minutes ago

yuvaswapan

YS2 PM @narendramodi to address Global Potato Conclave on Jan 28 via video conferenc https://t.co/oPuawGob0z 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.