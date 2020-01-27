Global  

U.S. mortgage rates drop to lowest level in months

bizjournals Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
U.S. mortgage rates have dropped to their lowest rate in three months, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.60 percent for the week ending Jan. 23 — a drop from last week's rate of 3.65 percent. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.45 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “Rates fell to the lowest level in three months and are about a quarter point above all-time lows,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.…
