Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > A ‘deep dive’ into indie music next for Amit Trivedi

A ‘deep dive’ into indie music next for Amit Trivedi

Hindu Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
At the sidelines of Amit Trivedi’s Indradhanush concert in Chennai exploring seven emotions, the composer discusses why he wants to move to making indie music next
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

atlasrey

High Trade Jeff Taylor Stan @marcussimmonscc ahhhhh! I’ve been doing my deep dive into Black indie artists so idek who is coming out? I didn’t… https://t.co/UMW8lJgEO5 33 minutes ago

CosmeticsDsgEU

CosmeticsDesign-Euro We take a deep dive into #CBD #beauty... 'Disruption has been nothing short of remarkable' Join us for the long rea… https://t.co/76vLyviOY8 3 days ago

NeonMarquee

Neon Marquee Kicking off today at @MetrographNYC is a deep dive into the indie film boom of the early 90s with a HAL HARTLEY sea… https://t.co/aTmmUYBDdP 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.