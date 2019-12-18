Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Google Pay now has UPI recharge option for FASTag users

Google Pay now has UPI recharge option for FASTag users

Sify Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) In a bid to help its users recharge their FASTag accounts faster, Google Pay on Monday announced that it has added a new Unified Payments Interface (UPI) feature that will let them link FASTag accounts to the Google Pay app and recharge and track their payments.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Google Admits Google Photos Sent Private Videos to Strangers [Video]Google Admits Google Photos Sent Private Videos to Strangers

Google Admits Google Photos Sent Private Videos to Strangers The "technical error" occurred between Nov. 21 and Nov. 25 of last year. It involved the Google Takeout Service, which allows users to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published

Google Announces New Messaging Service [Video]Google Announces New Messaging Service

Google Announces New Messaging Service . The new service, named "Chat," is Google's attempt to replace SMS. New tools will include read receipts and an ellipsis symbol that indicates when people..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Google: Oops, we may have sent your private Google Photos videos to strangers

Well, this is awkward.  Google has recently notified Google Photos users that due to a "technical issue," in Google Photos, some users' private videos were...
Mashable Also reported by •The VergeThe Next WebAppleInsiderWebProNews

You can now bother Google for tech support with #AndroidHelp

You can now bother Google for tech support with #AndroidHelpNo, it’s not a scam: Google is officially providing Android tech support over Twitter now. In an announcement on — yep, you guessed it — Twitter, Google...
The Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.