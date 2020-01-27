When 19,000 Chinese fans crashed Kobe Bryant's morning workout, he gave them his shirt and shoes Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *Kobe Bryant died in a

· *The basketball superstar was especially popular in China because he made time for fans.*

· *When 19,000 people showed up at Bryant's morning workout in Beijing in 2015, he greeted them and gave away his shirt and shoes.*

