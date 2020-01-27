Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Five things you need to know today, and remembering Todd Portune

bizjournals Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Good Monday morning, Cincinnati! Here are the five most important things you need to know as you start out your busy business day: Nathaniel Jones, the international civil rights activist who made his home in Cincinnati serving on the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, passed away early Sunday morning from congestive heart failure. Eric Kearney, the former state lawmaker, told me a story that underscored the personal physical risk civil rights leaders like Jones faced. The Convention Facilities…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Five things you need to know today, and a good listen

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the second Monday of the week. Here are the five most important things you need to know to get your busy workday started,...
bizjournals

Five things you need to know today, and landlords who say no

Good morning, everyone. Here are the five most important things you need to know to get your busy workday started, plus landlords who say 'no' Baker: Hike Uber...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nosh15

nosh RT @business: China outbreak worsens, oil falls to 3-month low, and pressure rises for Senate Republicans. Here’s what’s moving markets htt… 19 seconds ago

BluFamilyOffice

Blu Family Office RT @markets: #5things -China outbreak worsens -Commodities fall -Bolton revelation -Markets tumble -Coming up... https://t.co/AzGpc6k0u2 ht… 2 minutes ago

AnitaMEndeman

Anita M endeman (#PrismSofia RS3) Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day https://t.co/8pLNFn7qIV 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.