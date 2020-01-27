Five things you need to know today, and remembering Todd Portune

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Good Monday morning, Cincinnati! Here are the five most important things you need to know as you start out your busy business day: Nathaniel Jones, the international civil rights activist who made his home in Cincinnati serving on the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, passed away early Sunday morning from congestive heart failure. Eric Kearney, the former state lawmaker, told me a story that underscored the personal physical risk civil rights leaders like Jones faced. The Convention Facilities… 👓 View full article

