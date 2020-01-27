Before joining Sasaki, she created the first Digital Service and Data Office within the state, and led the redesign and relaunch of the Mass.Gov website.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Watertown News Watertown design firm snags top Mass. official as CTO. https://t.co/tp5HpPGNfb 1 hour ago Lucia "Lucy" Maffei Watertown-based design firm @SasakiDesign, which is involved in many city projects, has hired a top state official… https://t.co/plDKjdFKfL 6 hours ago steven holl RT @JayAshMACP: I’ve worked w Holly St. Clair in state govt & @MAPCMetroBoston, a real pro! Looking forward to more from her at one of my… 6 hours ago Boston Business Journal The woman who created the first Digital Service and Data Office within the state, and led the redesign and relaunch… https://t.co/8DQNOLFlbK 7 hours ago Matthew Liptak Watertown design firm snags top Mass. official as CTO https://t.co/UumqwVL9Fy 8 hours ago Jay Ash I’ve worked w Holly St. Clair in state govt & @MAPCMetroBoston, a real pro! Looking forward to more from her at on… https://t.co/VCqy81IwGN 9 hours ago Casey Weigel Watertown design firm snags top Mass. official as CTO: Before joining Sasaki, she created the first Digital Service… https://t.co/yKzzuTu00B 10 hours ago