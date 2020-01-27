Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Watertown design firm snags top Mass. official as CTO

bizjournals Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Before joining Sasaki, she created the first Digital Service and Data Office within the state, and led the redesign and relaunch of the Mass.Gov website.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WatertownMANews

Watertown News Watertown design firm snags top Mass. official as CTO. https://t.co/tp5HpPGNfb 1 hour ago

BosBizLucy

Lucia "Lucy" Maffei Watertown-based design firm @SasakiDesign, which is involved in many city projects, has hired a top state official… https://t.co/plDKjdFKfL 6 hours ago

anlylee2005

steven holl RT @JayAshMACP: I’ve worked w Holly St. Clair in state govt & @MAPCMetroBoston, a real pro! Looking forward to more from her at one of my… 6 hours ago

BosBizJournal

Boston Business Journal The woman who created the first Digital Service and Data Office within the state, and led the redesign and relaunch… https://t.co/8DQNOLFlbK 7 hours ago

mattliptak

Matthew Liptak Watertown design firm snags top Mass. official as CTO https://t.co/UumqwVL9Fy 8 hours ago

JayAshMACP

Jay Ash I’ve worked w Holly St. Clair in state govt & @MAPCMetroBoston, a real pro! Looking forward to more from her at on… https://t.co/VCqy81IwGN 9 hours ago

WeigelCasey

Casey Weigel Watertown design firm snags top Mass. official as CTO: Before joining Sasaki, she created the first Digital Service… https://t.co/yKzzuTu00B 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.