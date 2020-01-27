Global  

Casper IPO valuation dwindles from peak of $1 billion

Reuters Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Casper Sleep Inc, the online mattress retailer whose investors include actor Leonardo DiCaprio and rapper 50 Cent, expects its initial public offering valuation to be well below the roughly $1 billion it commanded in the last funding round.
