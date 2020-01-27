Global  

GM to spend $2.2 billion to make electric trucks and SUVs at Detroit factory

Reuters Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
General Motors Co will invest $2.2 billion in its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant to build a variety of electric trucks and SUVs, the No.1 U.S. automaker said in a statement on Monday.
 General Motors announced Monday it is investing $2.2 billion in the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant and will make it the company's first assembly plant fully devoted to making electric vehicles.

