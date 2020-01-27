Global  

Disney drops 3% after Wuhan coronavirus forces closure of Shanghai and Hong Kong theme parks

Business Insider Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
· *Disney has temporarily closed its Shanghai and Hong Kong theme parks as Wuhan coronavirus sweeps across Asia.*
· *The entertainment titan's stock fell nearly 3% on Monday.*
· *The shutdowns are poorly timed as protests in Hong Kong and weaker consumer confidence have weighed on crowd sizes at both parks.*
News video: Hong Kong's leader declares Wuhan virus emergency

Hong Kong's leader declares Wuhan virus emergency 04:26

 Hong Kong's leader declares Wuhan virus emergency

Hong Kong Opens Quarantine Center For People With Coronavirus [Video]Hong Kong Opens Quarantine Center For People With Coronavirus

Frances Wang reports five cases have been confirmed in the US

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:01Published

Hong Kong protesters torch planned coronavirus quarantine building [Video]Hong Kong protesters torch planned coronavirus quarantine building

Protesters set alight the lobby of a newly built residential building in Hong Kong on Sunday (January 26) that authorities planned to use as a quarantine facility for the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:02Published


Confirmed cases of new coronavirus pneumonia reaches 5 in HK

Hong Kong, Jan 25 (IANS) Hong Kong authorities on Saturday reported three more cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of...
Sify Also reported by •WorldNewsNews24FOXNews.com

'Draconian' travel curbs needed to halt spread of virus: scientists

Hong Kong (AFP) Jan 27, 2020 Governments need to implement "draconian" travel curbs to stop a mystery coronavirus in China becoming a global epidemic, a team...
Terra Daily Also reported by •Reuters

wilkinson991

Daniel Wilkinson Disney drops 3% after Wuhan coronavirus forces closure of Shanghai and Hong Kong theme parks https://t.co/sT8nf5vzI3 #investing 17 minutes ago

Theron_Mohamed

Theron Mohamed RT @businessinsider: Disney drops 3% after Wuhan coronavirus forces closure of Shanghai and Hong Kong theme parks https://t.co/fSx6A5E3Ss 23 minutes ago

NEWSFORFOREX1

NEWS FOR FOREX Disney drops 3% after Wuhan coronavirus forces closure of Shanghai and Hong Kong theme parks https://t.co/rwsopWJCYK https://t.co/ODheQad3cT 35 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Disney drops 3% after Wuhan coronavirus forces closure of Shanghai and Hong Kong theme parks… https://t.co/wwxOpffxnK 38 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Disney drops 3% after Wuhan coronavirus forces closure of Shanghai and Hong Kong theme parks https://t.co/fSx6A5E3Ss 40 minutes ago

