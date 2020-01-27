Disney drops 3% after Wuhan coronavirus forces closure of Shanghai and Hong Kong theme parks
Monday, 27 January 2020
· *Disney has temporarily closed its Shanghai and Hong Kong theme parks as Wuhan coronavirus sweeps across Asia.*
· *The entertainment titan's stock fell nearly 3% on Monday.*
· *The shutdowns are poorly timed as protests in Hong Kong and weaker consumer confidence have weighed on crowd sizes at both parks.*
·...
