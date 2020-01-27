Global  

Maruti Suzuki announces price hike for select cars due to increase in input costs

Zee News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Monday (January 27) announced a price change for select models owing to increase in input costs.
Maruti raises prices by up to ₹10,000

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Monday announced an increase of up to ₹10,000 for select models as it looks to offset increasing input
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimesSify

