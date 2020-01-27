Maruti Suzuki announces price hike for select cars due to increase in input costs

Mihir Mistry RT @DeshGujarat: Maruti Suzuki India announces up to 4.7 per cent increase in prices for select models, with immediate effect, "due to inc… 7 minutes ago shreya yadav RT @carandbike: .@Maruti_Corp cars have become costlier owing to a price hike of up to 4.7 per cent. Details here. https://t.co/tHd8yXhHwp 1 hour ago DeshGujarat Maruti Suzuki India announces up to 4.7 per cent increase in prices for select models, with immediate effect, "due… https://t.co/ul4HuE6DZY 1 hour ago carandbike .@Maruti_Corp cars have become costlier owing to a price hike of up to 4.7 per cent. Details here. https://t.co/tHd8yXhHwp 4 hours ago Anand Mohan RT @equitybulls: Maruti Suzuki announces price increase of select models from Jan 27, 2020 @Maruti_Corp @MSArenaOfficial #PriceIncrease #I… 5 hours ago EquityBulls.com Maruti Suzuki announces price increase of select models from Jan 27, 2020 @Maruti_Corp @MSArenaOfficial… https://t.co/xUQXrwHTOW 5 hours ago Harish Agawane Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike On Select Models https://t.co/2FJtdQGflw 7 hours ago news informer nexa showroom price: Maruti Suzuki increases the price of selected models, cars up to ₹ 10,000 – maruti suzuki anno… https://t.co/NRwgC8dat3 16 hours ago