Monday, 27 January 2020

New home sales unexpectedly showed a modest decrease in the month of December, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday. The report said new home sales fell by 0.4 percent to an annual rate of 694,000 in December from a downwardly revised 697,000 in November. The drop surprised economists, who had expected new home sales to surge up by 1.5 percent.