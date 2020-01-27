Amazon Workers Criticize Company's Climate Change Policy

4 days ago < > Embed Credit: Localish - Published Climate Change Continues to Endanger Sea Turtles 03:50 A growing climate problem is creating a struggle for survival for endangered sea turtles on Long Island. It's hard not to get too attached to the little turtles, especially after saving their lives. Lenore McGinn and Lorraine Misciagno are volunteers who signed up for the job of patrolling the...