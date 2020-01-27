Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Amazon Workers Criticize Company's Climate Change Policy

RTTNews Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Hundreds of Amazon workers have openly criticized the company's record on climate change by intentionally defying a company-wide ban against speaking out. More than 350 employees of the e-commerce giant criticized the company's climate change policy in a Medium blog post Sunday, putting their jobs at risk for violating the company's corporate communications policy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Localish - Published < > Embed
News video: Climate Change Continues to Endanger Sea Turtles

Climate Change Continues to Endanger Sea Turtles 03:50

 A growing climate problem is creating a struggle for survival for endangered sea turtles on Long Island. It's hard not to get too attached to the little turtles, especially after saving their lives. Lenore McGinn and Lorraine Misciagno are volunteers who signed up for the job of patrolling the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Guilt’ made Julia Louis-Dreyfus a climate change activist [Video]‘Guilt’ made Julia Louis-Dreyfus a climate change activist

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has joked that "guilt" prompted her to turn her attention to the climate crisis.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Sir David Attenborough warns short governments could hinder climate action [Video]Sir David Attenborough warns short governments could hinder climate action

Sir David Attenborough has addressed the first ever UK-wide citizens assembly on climate change. He warns that politicians may not prioritise climate action due to the short lifespan of governments.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon workers criticize company on climate despite job risk

Employees are calling out Amazon's record on climate change despite a threat of job losses for speaking out.
CBS News

Hundreds of Amazon employees put jobs at risk by criticizing firm’s climate change policy

Hundreds of Amazon employees put jobs at risk by criticizing firm’s climate change policyMembers of Amazon Employees for Climate Justice protest outside Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle, September 2019. | Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kakitama

田川 滋 TAGAWA Shigeru 타가와 시게루 RT @DigitalTrends: Hundreds of @amazon workers criticize the company’s approach to climate crisis https://t.co/ANpVRlYW4A 10 minutes ago

DigitalTrends

Digital Trends Hundreds of @amazon workers criticize the company’s approach to climate crisis https://t.co/ANpVRlYW4A 12 minutes ago

GeorginaTorbet

Georgina Torbet Hundreds of Amazon workers criticize the company’s approach to climate crisis https://t.co/blH35XMQye #science #newtech #digitaltrends 13 minutes ago

HeyItsmeAman

Aman RT @Gadgets360: Hundreds of Amazon employees criticize company's policy, citing “moral responsibility" https://t.co/XILnvzUwRr 21 minutes ago

Gadgets360

Gadgets 360 Hundreds of Amazon employees criticize company's policy, citing “moral responsibility" https://t.co/XILnvzUwRr 27 minutes ago

realizetoday

realizetoday Hundreds of #Amazon workers criticize the company’s approach to climate crisis https://t.co/Aa2hdGvGqO https://t.co/s4tORCe4CR 40 minutes ago

SmashDawg

Jeremy Kaplan Hundreds of Amazon workers criticize the company's approach to climate crisis https://t.co/bQjSSeTCIa via @DigitalTrends 43 minutes ago

OthmanTrid

OT, MBA 🌎💼📚🙏🏻🙌🏼 🚀🌱🏆⚽️🧘🏻‍♂️🇲🇦🇨🇦 #Amazon workers criticize company on lack of climate change commitments #ClimateCrisis #ClimateChange #technology… https://t.co/jt6ginkrR1 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.