Amazon Workers Criticize Company's Climate Change Policy

Monday, 27 January 2020 () Hundreds of Amazon workers have openly criticized the company's record on climate change by intentionally defying a company-wide ban against speaking out. More than 350 employees of the e-commerce giant criticized the company's climate change policy in a Medium blog post Sunday, putting their jobs at risk for violating the company's corporate communications policy.
A growing climate problem is creating a struggle for survival for endangered sea turtles on Long Island. It's hard not to get too attached to the little turtles, especially after saving their lives. Lenore McGinn and Lorraine Misciagno are volunteers who signed up for the job of patrolling the...