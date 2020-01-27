Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Government may consider unveiling national logistics policy in Budget 2020

Government may consider unveiling national logistics policy in Budget 2020

Zee News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The policy, which also aimed at reducing the high transaction cost of traders, may be proposed setting up of a central portal, which will provide end-to-end logistics solutions to companies. The portal will be a single-window marketplace to link all stakeholders.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.