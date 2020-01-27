Delta Air Lines worker fatally shot in employee parking lot

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A Delta Air Lines employee was shot in a company parking lot and later died on the way to a hospital, police said Monday. The shooting happened Sunday night in the lot near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, College Park police said. Officers found 30-year-old Alexis Reed with multiple gunshot wounds. […] 👓 View full article

