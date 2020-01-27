Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Delta Air Lines worker fatally shot in employee parking lot

Seattle Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A Delta Air Lines employee was shot in a company parking lot and later died on the way to a hospital, police said Monday. The shooting happened Sunday night in the lot near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, College Park police said. Officers found 30-year-old Alexis Reed with multiple gunshot wounds. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Localish - Published < > Embed
News video: Delicious Woodfire Pizza Cooked in a Parking Lot!

Delicious Woodfire Pizza Cooked in a Parking Lot! 02:21

 Tucked inside a liquor store parking lot in Silverlake, CA, you'll find an old pick-up truck with an authentic, old school wood-fire oven. This is Elio's Woodfire Pizza! Elio Lopez started the business in 2019. He's always worked in restaurants, and pizza-making is his expertise. Once he decided to...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Car chase leads to crash in Annapolis parking lot [Video]Car chase leads to crash in Annapolis parking lot

Car chase leads to crash in Annapolis parking lot

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:44Published

Encinitas City Council votes in favor of safe parking lot for homeless [Video]Encinitas City Council votes in favor of safe parking lot for homeless

After hours of heated public comment, the Encinitas City Council approved a resolution to add a safe parking lot for homeless citizens.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delta Air Lines worker fatally shot in employee parking lot

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A Delta Air Lines employee was shot in a company parking lot and later died on the way to a hospital, police said Monday. The...
SeattlePI.com

Teachers doused in jet fuel at California school sue Delta Air Lines

Four Los Angeles-area schoolteachers who were doused with jet fuel dumped by a Delta Air Lines plane in the minutes before it made an emergency landing sued the...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WTGSFOX28

WTGS Delta Air Lines worker fatally shot in employee parking lot https://t.co/vSzHtnW2Ie 1 hour ago

LINENews_

LINEラインニュース Delta Air Lines worker fatally shot in employee parking lot in Atlanta - Minneapolis Star Tribune https://t.co/8w8PdvUAfK 3 hours ago

cbs46

CBS46 A worker for Delta Air Lines was fatally shot inside the employee parking lot near Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. https://t.co/renFWremvi 3 hours ago

MarketBeatNews

MarketBeat https://t.co/uvxw6lVgD9 Delta Air Lines worker fatally shot in employee parking lot $LN #LN #Occupationalaccidents… https://t.co/oQkRXdbZga 4 hours ago

RatingsNetwork

MarketBeat Delta Air Lines worker fatally shot in employee parking lot $LN #LN #Occupationalaccidents #Accidents… https://t.co/D1VsccoIPR 4 hours ago

greeenorg

greeen Delta Air Lines Worker Fatally Shot in Employee Parking Lot - https://t.co/X3qyBHp80Q 4 hours ago

blossomdai

Blossom Dailey "Delta Air Lines Worker Fatally Shot in Employee Parking Lot" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/8EhD7UFJ5J 4 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Delta Air Lines worker fatally shot in employee parking lot - Jan 27 @ 11:57 AM ET https://t.co/7KFnyxtV5y 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.