Govt losing Rs 2,400 cr from rampant smuggling of high-end phones

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) At a time when the government has been squeezed of revenue, the mobile handsets industry has pointed out that excessive duties of 20 per cent on high-end phones priced at Rs 50,000 and above is causing a loss of Rs 2,400 crore on an annual basis to the government. 👓 View full article

