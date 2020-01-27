Global  

Govt losing Rs 2,400 cr from rampant smuggling of high-end phones

Sify Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) At a time when the government has been squeezed of revenue, the mobile handsets industry has pointed out that excessive duties of 20 per cent on high-end phones priced at Rs 50,000 and above is causing a loss of Rs 2,400 crore on an annual basis to the government.
