'Bad Boys for Life' is the first $100 million movie of 2020
Monday, 27 January 2020 () "Bad Boys for Life" topped the domestic box office again this weekend, adding an estimated $34 million to ticket sales that have topped $100 million. With more than $120 million, the action comedy from Sony Pictures (NYSE: SNE) is the first release of 2020 to surpass nine figures in North America. Runner-up "1917" also reached $100 million this weekend, but the awards hopeful opened in about a dozen theaters on Christmas Day last year before expanding wide on Jan. 10. "Bad Boys'" benchmark is…