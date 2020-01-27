An obscure biotech stock skyrockets 38% after saying it's testing a coronavirus antibody (VIR) Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· *Shares of Vir Biotechnology skyrocketed as much as 38% Monday as China's

· *The gains are a continuation from a rally that started Thursday, when the company announced it is testing "whether its previously identified anti-coronavirus monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) bind and neutralize 2019-nCoV,"

