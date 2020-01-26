KC chef will showcase culinary skills at NFL fundraiser on Super Bowl eve

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

A Kansas City-based chef is heading to Florida to showcase his culinary skills Super Bowl eve. James Beard Award-winner Michael Smith will represent Kansas City as part of the annual Taste of the NFL Party with a Purpose in Hollywood, Fla. The Super Bowl-sanctioned event raises funds for hunger relief programs across the U.S., including at each National Football League team's home city. This year's local fundraising recipient is Harvesters. The party will feature a chef from each of the NFL's…


