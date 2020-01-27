Here are 3 assets investors are buying as the stock market sells off on coronavirus fears (SPX)



Recent related videos from verified sources Financial Focus: Stock Update, meat patch In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Novel coronavirus fears are on the minds of investors this week. The DOW and S&P are on track.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:12Published 23 hours ago Virus fears, weak data spark 600-pt Dow plunge Wall Street had its biggest one-day drop since October, capping off the worst January in four years as coronavirus fears, economic jitters and disappointing earnings fueled investor anxiety. Conway G... Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:07Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Oil Teetering On The Brink Of Bear Market On Coronavirus Fears After a brief reprieve earlier this week, oil prices tumbled again on Thursday, approaching a bear market, as fears spread that the coronavirus outbreak in China...

OilPrice.com 2 days ago



Oil Extends Plunge On Coronavirus Fears Oil prices extended losses early on Monday, slumping to nearly four-month lows amid fears that the Chinese coronavirus outbreak will slow China’s economic...

OilPrice.com 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this