Sainsbury's targets 2040 for net zero emissions, criticises UK goal

Reuters India Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Sainsbury's committed itself on Tuesday to have net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, a decade ahead of the British government's own target which it said "isn't soon enough".
