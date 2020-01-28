Global  

Global stocks crumble as China virus toll mounts, safe havens in demand

Zee News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Asian stocks extended a global selloff on Tuesday as China took more drastic steps to combat a deadly new coronavirus, while bonds shone on expectations central banks would need to keep stimulus flowing to offset the likely economic drag.
News video: China Virus Infected And Death Toll Grows

China Virus Infected And Death Toll Grows 00:33

 Reuters is reporting that China has said 41 people have now died from a new coronavirus. The Coronavirus from Wuhan, China has now infected more than 1,300 people globally. Health authorities around the world are scrambling to prevent a global pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases in China...

Stocks, oil prices skid as China virus fears drive investors to safe havens

Shares tumbled on Monday as investors grew increasingly anxious about the economic impact of China's spreading virus outbreak, with demand spiking for safe-haven...
Reuters

Global stocks slide to two-week low on China virus fears, safe havens gain

Stocks markets tumbled worldwide on Monday and investors worried about the possible economic impact of the coronavirus drove up the price of safe-haven assets...
Reuters

