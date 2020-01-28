Global  

Huawei: Is it a security threat and what is its role in UK 5G?

BBC News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Is Chinese tech giant Huawei really a security risk, and what is its role in the UK's 5G network?
News video: Boris Johnson paves the way for limited Huawei access to 5G network

Boris Johnson paves the way for limited Huawei access to 5G network 01:24

 Boris Johnson has paved the way for Chinese firm Huawei to have a limited role in the UK’s 5G network, in a move that sets up a diplomatic clash with the US. The National Security Council chaired by the Prime Minister in Downing Street for less than 90 minutes on Tuesday decided that “high-risk...

UK grants Huawei a limited 5G role, defying U.S. [Video]UK grants Huawei a limited 5G role, defying U.S.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday granted China&apos;s Huawei a limited role in Britain&apos;s 5G mobile network, resisting U.S. pressure to exclude the company from next generation..

Huawei and the UK's 5G network explained [Video]Huawei and the UK's 5G network explained

US warns British sovereignty at risk if Huawei helps build 5G network. Mike Pompeo described the decision facing the National Security Council as “momentous” in a last-ditch plea to ministers who..

Huawei: Is it a security threat and what will be its role in UK 5G?

Is Chinese tech giant Huawei really a security risk, and what will be its role in the UK's 5G network?
BBC News

Britain's Johnson on Huawei: We will do 5G without hurting security

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would make a decision on Huawei's role in 5G networks that would give consumers and businesses the...
Reuters Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

