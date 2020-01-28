Global  

Singapore's Shiok Meats hopes to hook diners with lab-grown shrimp

Reuters India Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Shiok Meats, a Singapore-based start-up whose name means very good in local slang, aims to become the first company in the world to bring shrimp grown in a laboratory to diners' plates.
 Shiok Meats, a Singapore-based start-up whose name means 'very good' in local slang, aims to become the first company in the world to bring shrimp grown in a laboratory to diners' plates. Megan Revell reports.

