'The American Dream isn't a private club with a cover charge': Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez trashes Trump's wealth test for immigrants**

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

**



· *Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted President Trump's proposed wealth test for green cards after the Supreme Court voted to allow it.*

· *"The American Dream isn't a private club with a cover charge - it's the possibility of remaking your future," the freshman lawmaker tweeted.*

· *Trump's government wants to... **· *Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted President Trump's proposed wealth test for green cards after the Supreme Court voted to allow it.*· *"The American Dream isn't a private club with a cover charge - it's the possibility of remaking your future," the freshman lawmaker tweeted.*· *Trump's government wants to 👓 View full article

